BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An injury crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 3:44 p.m., at Grand Ave. and US 20-26, in Arco is under investigation.

According to police, a 27-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving a Volvo Tractor-trailer pulling a milk tanker, northbound on Grand Ave. when he came to a stop at the intersection with US 20-26.

When the semi-truck proceeded to turn eastbound on US 20-26, it was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven eastbound by a juvenile.

The juvenile was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five and a half hours in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.