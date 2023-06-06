AMERICAN CEMETERY, Normandy, France (AP) — U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he is cautioning against reading too much into each day’s operations. Milley says there’s activity throughout Russia-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up. He says there will be days with a lot of fighting and days with little, as the war goes back and forth “for a considerable length of time.” Milley spoke in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at the American Cemetery in Normandy, the final resting place of almost 9,400 troops who died 79 years ago, during the allied D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

