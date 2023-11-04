MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating another fire at a mosque, and faith leaders want them to look closely at the motive if the fire that destroyed three garages is determined to be arson. The fire at Mercy Mosque happened around midday Wednesday and caused more than $100,000 worth of damage. There have been at least six other instances of vandalism at Muslim houses of worship in the state this year including two arson cases that are pending. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this latest fire. Earlier this year another fire was set at Mercy Mosque in April. A few weeks later, another fire was set at St. Paul’s Tawhid Islamic Center.

