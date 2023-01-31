By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes. He signed a bill Tuesday that Democratic leaders rushed, with their new control of both houses of the Legislature, in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. The White House has welcomed Walz’s signature on the bill, noting that Minnesota is the first state Legislature to codify protections into law this year. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that voters have also turned out for ballot initiatives to defend access to abortion in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.