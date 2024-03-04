ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are on the verge of a compromise that will give police officers who work in schools clearer authority to use force. Minnesota reacted to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer with a series of police accountability measures. But a law enacted last year led around 40 police departments across the state to pull their officers from schools. They said new restrictions on prone restraints made it impossible to do their jobs. The Minnesota House voted 124-8 Monday to pass a change backed by law enforcement that’s meant to ensure that school resource officers can use prone restraints.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.