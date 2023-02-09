By Bethany Cates

JEFFERSON CITY, Minnesota (KOMU) — A man from Fulda, Minnesota, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for exchanging pornographic media with an 11-year-old in Boone County.

Douglas Canfield, 56, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole and eight years of supervised release following incarceration. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all offender requirements potentially for the rest of his life.

In 2019, the Boone County Children’s Division obtained an anonymous report regarding the child’s online activity, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri. In response, a Boone County sheriff’s deputy spoke with the victim’s mother who turned in the device for further investigation.

Through investigation, Canfield was identified. In 2022, he admitted to producing child pornography and sending and soliciting photos from the child victim.

The two communicated with each other via the Fastmeet dating application installed on the victim’s cell phone, federal officials said. Explicit conversations about sexual activity dated back to June 2019.

The news release also says that Canfield admitted to investigators that he used the same dating application to communicate with four or five other minor females of who he also solicited photos.

