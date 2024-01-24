MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper has been charged with murder in the shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II after he failed to get out of his car during a July traffic stop. Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second degree manslaughter in the death of Cobb, a 33-year-old Black man. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges at a news conference on Wednesday. An attorney for Londregan called his client “a hero” and attacked Moriarty. According to the criminal complaint, Londregan shot Cobb twice moments after Cobb took his foot off the brake.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.