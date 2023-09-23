ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A day after Minnesota’s governor appointed Erin Dupree as the incoming director of the state’s new marijuana regulatory agency, Dupree resigned and reports surfaced that she has sold illegal cannabis products in the state. Minnesota Public Radio reports Dupree ran a business called Loonacy Cannabis Co. that sold products exceeding state limits on THC potency. The Star Tribune reports Loonacy posted on social media about its edible products containing 10 milligrams of THC per serving and 150 milligrams per package. State law only allows hemp-derived edibles to contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package. DuPree says she has never knowingly sold a noncompliant product but is resigning because she has become a distraction.

