JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An earthquake has shaken South Africa’s biggest city, Johannesburg. The U.S. Geological Survey, recorded a 5.0 magnitude earthquake at 2:38 a.m. local time on Sunday. It said the epicenter was 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Alberton, a town on the southeastern outskirts of Johannesburg. There were no immediate reports of casualties or any significant damage. An earthquake of that strength is classified as minor but would be clearly felt and might cause small damage to buildings. An Associated Press journalist who lives close to the epicenter said the shaking felt like being on a moving train and lasted for about a minute.

