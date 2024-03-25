By Julia Scammahorn

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Just after 5:30 in the evening Sunday a hiker walking a trail off of Clinton Overlook Park in Lawrence called police after spotting what he believed to be a body.

At first, deputies did not see anyone from the trail but once they walked further into the wooded area they saw the body of a man who was first reported missing Friday, March 22.

The body of David Kyle Kempker, 53, of Overland Park was identified and his family notified.

Deputies had searched Clinton State Park for Kempker last week after finding his vehicle there on March 20.

An autopsy is underway as to the cause of Kempker’s death.

