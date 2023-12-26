SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend have been found dead in a car in San Antonio and police say they may have been there for days. The bodies of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra were found Tuesday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot. Her mother tells KENS-TV that Soto was a week overdue and was supposed to have gone to a hospital Saturday for an induced labor. She never arrived. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says detectives are treating the deaths as a possible murder case but he also says they’re not sure, calling the crime scene complex and perplexing.

