BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)We now know the name for the person being searched for at the Mc Tucker Ponds.

Officials say they continue to hope to find Jayden Jansen.

Bingham county says Jensen went into the water while hunting with friends but did not come out.

Officials say they are working the area of snake river where it dumps into American Falls.

That’s about 5 miles from where the road has been closed.

Bingham County Marine and Dive patrols are on scene right now, as well as the Fort Hall Swift Water Rescue Team.

Air Idaho Rescue is also helping the search with helicopters and drones.

They say the biggest issue is access to the area, as rescue vehicle continue to get stuck in the mud.

They also say wind and cold-water temperatures are making the search extremely difficult.

Bingham county wants to thank the support of the community; however, they say it’s best to stay out of the area and keep traffic off the muddy roads.

Local News 8 talked to the father, Shawn Jansen on the phone.

In tears, he wanted to thank the community for their support and says his son is one of the kindest people you would ever meet.