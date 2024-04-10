DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – West Bountiful Police are attempting to locate an 80-year-old woman who was last seen in Downey, Idaho on Highway 91.

Police say Kay Prince Vest left her home in West Bountiful at approximately 2 p.m. on April 8, and she was last seen on April 9 around 4:30 p.m. near Downey, Idaho on Highway 91.

She told a passerby she was trying to get back to her home but didn’t want to take I-15. The passerby noted she was acting confused and upset. Police say she does not drive at night, has memory issues and is easily confused.

Her vehicle is a silver 2017 Toyota Camry, Utah In God We Trust license plate W365U.

If you have any information, contact West Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 or 911.