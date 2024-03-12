SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a 54-year-old suburban Seattle woman who had been missing for two weeks was found dead in Mexico, and that a man described as a suspect was arrested there on unrelated charges. Police in Renton, Washington, said Monday that friends told them they last heard from Reyna Hernandez on Feb. 26. Hernandez was then reported missing after she didn’t open her hair salon. Police say a news article about a body found in a cemetery in Mexicali, Mexico, led them to identifying the body over the weekend as that of Hernandez. Police say Mexican law enforcement arrested a 61-year-old suspect on unrelated charges and recovered Hernandez’s vehicle.

