JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House has voted in favor of a bill that would restrict where transgender people can use bathrooms or locker rooms in public buildings, including university dormitories. It says public buildings must have restrooms or changing areas that are designated for men only or women only, or that they must have single-person spaces that may be used by anyone. Republican Rep. Joey Hood says the bill aims to ensure people are using facilities that align with their sex at birth. Democratic opponents say conservatives are marginalizing transgender people to try to appeal to their base. The bill returns to the Senate.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.