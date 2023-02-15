By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Transgender teens, their parents and supporters have protested outside the Mississippi Capitol. They want legislators to kill a measure that would ban gender-affirming health care for people younger than 18. House Bill 1125 passed the Republican-led House on Jan. 19, with all opposition coming from Democrats. It awaits debate in the Senate, also controlled by Republicans. Ray Walker, a transgender boy who turns 17 Thursday, says the bill is “disgusting.” Clint Faulkner is the father of a transgender teen. He says he’s angry that legislators would interfere in decisions that he and his wife, Amanda, make for — and with — their children.