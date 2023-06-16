FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and the Democrat who is trying to unseat him this year, Brandon Presley, are trading barbs about crime, courts and transgender health care. They made separate appearances Friday at the Mississippi Press Association convention. Reeves defended his own signing of a law that bans gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. In response to questions, Presley says parents should make decisions about their children’s health care. Reeves also defended a new law that expands state police and creates some appointed judgeships in the capital city of Jackson. Presley says he believes in electing judges. Presley says the key to solving Jackson’s crime problem is to collaborate with local officials.

