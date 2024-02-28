JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is one step closer to what would be a landmark shift in health care policy. The Republican-led House is preparing to debate expanding Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands more residents in one of the poorest states in the U.S. The House Medicaid Committee advanced the bill Tuesday. The bill would increase eligibility for Medicaid, a health insurance program that covers low-income people. Those making up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or $20,120 annually for a single person, would be eligible under the proposal. The proposal could extend benefits to about 250,000 people. House members have until March 14 to pass the bill.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.