KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white former detective in Missouri who shot and killed a Black man in 2019 has lost an appeal of his conviction. An appeals court on Tuesday ordered the ex-officer placed under arrest. Eric J. DeValkenaere was found guilty in 2021 of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. The judge who convicted DeValkenaere said he illegally used deadly force, and the appeals court judges agreed there had been enough evidence to convict. DeValkenaere’s lawyer declined to comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.