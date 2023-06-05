Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined a clemency request on behalf of a man who faces execution Tuesday evening for killing two jailers in an ill-fated effort to free someone else from a county jail. Forty-two-year-old Michael Tisius would be the third person in Missouri, and the 12th person nationally, to be executed in 2023. He’s accused of killing officers Leon Egley and Jason Acton in June 2000. The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that “it’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law.” Tisius has at least one pending court appeal.

