ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — District officials say a Missouri high school teacher who was suspended after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website has resigned. St. Clair High School English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last month after school officials discovered her page on the OnlyFans website. The 28-year-old woman said she joined the site over the summer to supplement her second-year teaching salary of about $42,000. Coppage has said she earned up to $10,000 a month on the website. And that was before the story of her suspension made international news and raised her profile. Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Coppage recently tendered her resignation.

