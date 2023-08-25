COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect. St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer ruled that the law will kick in Monday, as previously scheduled. Families of transgender minors had sued to overturn the law. They asked Judge Ohmer to temporarily block it as the court challenge plays out. But his ruling means that beginning Monday, minors in Missouri no longer can receive gender-affirming surgeries. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications.

