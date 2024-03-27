By Justin Andrews

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Loved ones in Kansas City are grieving the death of a former Kansas City Chiefs’ cheerleader days after giving birth to her stillborn daughter.

Krystal Anderson, 40, died on March 20 and her death is renewing conversations about the need to address Black maternal health.

Dr. Dineo Khabele, the chair of Washington University’s OBY-YN Department, says 47 percent of Missouri counties are OBG-YN deserts. She says Missouri is among the worst states when it comes to maternal and infant mortality rates in the country.

“There’s fear, there’s anxiety, is my body going to do what it’s supposed to?” said Christin Simpson. “This little human that God has gifted me and my husband to shepherd this journey of life.”

She’s a mom of two boys and says although being a mother is life-changing for the better, she remembers the dark days of being pregnant.

“I think a lot of Black women are losing their lives because they’re not listened to,” said Simpson.

Simpson says it’s a raw reality for Black mothers that is rooted in racism. Simpson is also a family nurse practitioner and is the Director of Training and Technical Assistance for the St. Louis Regional Health Commission. She travels across Missouri supporting and leading healthcare systems in equity-centered trauma-informed healthcare.

“I got into health care because I wanted to help the underserved,” said Simpson.

Dr. Khabele says Missouri is at the bottom for women’s healthcare. She says without holistic and intentional care for Black women, trust is broken.

“As a Black woman, your chances of having complications in pregnancies or even dying are 2-3 times higher,” said Khabele. She said those numbers are despite economic or educational status.

Both Simpson and Khabele agree talking about the disparity is one thing, but action is vital.

“I know how to navigate the system because I work in the system,” said Simpson. “Even then, I have been harmed by the system, as a person of the system. which if I can be harmed as a professional, what do our community members feel?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.