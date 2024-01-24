JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is reflecting on his past wins in his final State of the State address. Parson held up numerous income tax cuts and a $2.8 billion investment to expand Interstate 70 as among his accomplishments in a Wednesday speech. Parson took office in 2018 after his predecessor, Eric Greitens, resigned in disgrace. Parson applauded his achievements despite the chaotic start to his tenure. The governor gave his address to a divided Legislature. Senate Republicans are fractured, and the House speaker is trying to move past allegations that he misused public funds. Parson made modest budget and policy requests of lawmakers, who could struggle to get much done this year in the face of GOP infighting.

