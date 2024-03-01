DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has declared a mistrial in the latest lawsuit alleging that exposure to the popular weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. Friday’s ruling came about two hours after jurors sent a note saying they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. The judge ordered jurors to continue their discussions, but they nevertheless remained deadlocked. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Anthony Cloud, a South Carolina man who worked for more than a decade as a landscaper. Cloud was diagnosed in 2018 with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He died in October 2021, about six weeks after his lawsuit was filed. His family was seeking $142 million in punitive damages.

