HONOLULU (KITV) — A jury declared a mistrial in the love triangle murder case against Eric Thompson.

Thompson was accused of shooting and killing acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara. The prosecution alleged that Thompson committed the crime after learning that his wife, Joyce, was having an affair with Tokuhara.

Thompson denied being in the area around the time of the murder, and refused having had anything to do with the crime.

Tokuhara’s body was found by his mother inside his Waipahu acupuncture clinic back in January 2022.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office says they can re-try the case.

“We’re just going to have to wait a little longer, justice is denied and delayed a little bit, but we’ll have a new trial and see where they go from there,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Rose.

