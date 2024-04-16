By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A local teen is recovering at UAB Hospital following a life-saving kidney transplant. We’ve been following Devin Smith’s health journey for nearly two years. He now has a big smile as he focuses on recovery and getting ready for his upcoming senior year!

“I feel good. I feel better. I just feel… I just feel like I have more energy,” said Devin.

Devin lived with kidney failure his entire life. The Murphy High School junior has been on the donor list since last July. He and his mom have made the trip to UAB three times for a possible kidney — only to be called off at the last minute.

“They told us no three times — and the 4th one was a yes. It was very emotional. Very emotional. It was a very emotional roller coaster. Because you get excited — they tell you to come here and we’re five hours away — we would think we would get the surgery. But no — it doesn’t work like that,” explained Erica Watson, Devin’s mom.

With 16% kidney function — Devin’s mom — Erica — says he narrowly avoided dialysis and says the call that came last week — came just in time.

“Erica: That night — we received a phone call around 7 o’clock p.m. And they felt like it was a for sure yes — I guess because they saw how I was crying — and they seen how I would come here… And the answer would be no. But they told us to come on and we came. We had to be here by 12 o’clock — midnight — on that night. Lee: Everything is packed — when you get the call — it’s like get in the car and go. Erica: Yes, just get in the car and go — you have to hurry — you have to get here in a certain amount of hours.”

While Erica was concerned — Devin — was ready for surgery and says he can’t wait to get back on the basketball court.

“Devin: I was happy — I knew it was going to be a success. I don’t know how to explain it. It was just like a great day. Lee: What are you looking forward to doing? — Devin: Probably like hooping — playing basketball. Lee: #1 goal? — Devin: Yes sir.”

With post surgery checkups twice a week — they plan to stay in Birmingham for the next 3 months. Erica is just relieved they’ve had no setbacks.

“I’m excited because Devin has a bright future ahead of him — he’s doing so well. Even the UAB doctors and nurses — say they’ve never seen anyone heal like Devin is healing,” said Erica. “I really truly believe — that this was a perfect match for Devin. And I advise anybody — if you are on a mission and you are unsuccessful for the first few times — don’t get upset. Because when you get that final ‘yes’ — it’s going to be well worth all of the tears you have cried and all of the setbacks you have faced.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.