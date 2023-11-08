MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in a sparsely populated county in western Texas. The USGS reports the earthquake struck in Loving County shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about 23 miles southwest of the unincorporated town of Mentone, about 405 miles west of Dallas. The U.S. Census Bureau reports the county has an estimated population of 51 and Mentone has a population of about 10. There were no reports of damage or injury. A message left with the county sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

