By The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt recorded 35 points and his two free throws with six seconds left carried Idaho past Northern Colorado 84-82 on Thursday.

Moffitt added six rebounds and six assists for the Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones added 21 points while going 8 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Nigel Burris was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Bears (10-17, 5-10) were led in scoring by Daylen Kountz, who finished with 26 points. Dalton Knecht added 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Northern Colorado. In addition, Riley Abercrombie finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Idaho hosts Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado travels to play Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.