MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the sixth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. The volunteer search group known as “A Promise to be Kept” said Teresa Magueyal was killed Tuesday in the violence-wracked city of Celaya, in the north-central state of Guanajuato. The state prosecutor’s office said it was still investigating the report and could not confirm it. Magueyal was active in the search for her son, José Luis, who disappeared in 2020. Mexico has over 112,000 missing people, and relatives of the disappeared often have to search for them because of police inaction.

