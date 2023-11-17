Moms for Liberty has recently reported $2.1 million in total revenue in 2022. That’s more than five times what the conservative “parental rights” nonprofit made in its inaugural year in 2021, according to tax filing provided to The Associated Press on Friday. The dramatic increase shows the financial footprint of the polarizing group’s massive nationwide growth. The filing shows most of the group’s revenue in 2022 came from contributions and grants, with smaller sums coming from educational activities and merchandise sales. Since its founding, Moms for Liberty has amassed both vigorous support and forceful backlash for its efforts to target references to race and LGBTQ+ identity in schools.

