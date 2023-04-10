(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland  13
Rigby  5

Idaho Falls  4
Shelley  1

GAME 1:
Marsh Valley  13
Burley  0

GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 
Burley

Declo  4
Firth  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Bonneville  0
Rigby  13

Idaho Falls  1
Rigby  3

South Fremont  2
Hillcrest  5

Sugar-Salem  13
Snake River 2

Teton  11
Rigby JV  7

West Side 0
Malad  11

