(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Idaho Falls  3
Bonneville  11

South Fremont  5
Sugar-Salem  10

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Bonneville  2
Hillcrest  13

GAME 1: 
Madison 9
Rigby 20   

GAME 2:
Madison 7
Rigby 15

Skyline  7
Blackfoot  8

Idaho Falls  17
Shelley  7

GAME 1:
Century  1
Pocatello  11

GAME 2:
Century  2
Pocatello  14

Soda Springs 9
Teton 14

