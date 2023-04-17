(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Idaho Falls 3
Bonneville 11
South Fremont 5
Sugar-Salem 10
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Bonneville 2
Hillcrest 13
GAME 1:
Madison 9
Rigby 20
GAME 2:
Madison 7
Rigby 15
Skyline 7
Blackfoot 8
Idaho Falls 17
Shelley 7
GAME 1:
Century 1
Pocatello 11
GAME 2:
Century 2
Pocatello 14
Soda Springs 9
Teton 14
