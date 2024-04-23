(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  3
Century  2

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  4
Century. 8

Wendell  4
Malad  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Twin Falls 12
Century   1

Marsh Valley  1
Preston  8

Malad  20
Declo  8

Ririe  12
North Fremont  14

