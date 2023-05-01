(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Firth  3
Malad  4

Soda Springs 
Bear Lake

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Teton 8
South Fremont  5

GAME 2:
Teton 0
South Fremont  10

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Highland  14
Madison  3

GAME 2:
Highland  16
Madison  9

Snake River 1
South Fremont  11

GAME 1:
Teton  3
Sugar-Salem  14

GAME 2:
Teton  17
Sugar-Salem  9

North Fremont  6
West Jefferson  10

