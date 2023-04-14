HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have given final passage to a bill banning the social media app TikTok in the state. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for action. He has already banned TikTok from government-owned devices. The state House voted 54-43 on Friday to pass the bill, which goes further than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TIkTok on government devices. Supporters of the ban say TikTok can be used by China to spy on Americans. Opponents say it violates people’s First Amendment rights.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.