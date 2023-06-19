By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials are seeking to downplay a first-of-its-kind trial over a state’s obligations to protect residents from climate change. State officials said Monday that a victory by the young plaintiffs would not change approvals for fossil fuel projects. The 16 plaintiffs range in age from 5 to 22 years old. They say they’re being harmed by wildfire smoke, excessive heat and other effects of climate change. They’re asking a state court to declare unconstitutional a Montana law that prevents agencies from considering the effect of greenhouse gases when they issue permits for fossil fuel development.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.