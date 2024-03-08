HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana has dropped his reelection bid, citing defamatory rumors and a death threat against him that caused him to send law enforcement officers to check on his children. This is the second time Rosendale has dropped out of a congressional race in the past month. Rosendale filed on Feb. 9 for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Tester, even though Republican leaders had already endorsed former Navy SEAL and businessman Tim Sheehy. Rosendale dropped out of the Senate race six days later. On Feb. 28 he filed for reelection to his House seat.

