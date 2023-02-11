POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Raequan Battle’s 15 points helped Montana State defeat Idaho State 58-52 on Saturday night.

Battle added five rebounds for the Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Darius Brown II also recorded 14 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line.

Brock Mackenzie finished with 12 points and six assists for the Bengals (9-17, 6-7). Kolby Lee also added 12 points for Idaho State. Brayden Parker had 11 points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Montana State next plays Saturday against Montana at home, and Idaho State will visit Portland State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.