HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by the governor and several state agencies to block a landmark court ruling in a climate case. A state judge said in August a law forbidding state regulators from analyzing the effects of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing permits for fossil fuel development violated the state constitution. Gov. Greg Gianforte and the agencies wanted the Supreme Court to block the ruling pending the state’s appeal. Attorneys for the young plaintiffs who brought the case said the state must “immediately comply” with the state judge’s order. Montana Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Dorrington said Wednesday he was disappointed in the court’s ruling. He declined to say how the state will respond.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.