GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An Air Force nuclear missile base in central Montana has been put on lockdown following a report of an active shooter.

Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls announced the lockdown Thursday in a social media post.

Officials were keeping visitors away from a building where a suspected “real world threat” was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

An advisory to shelter in place was announced by the Great Falls Police Department for schools in the surrounding community.

Police recommended private schools and daycares also shelter in place.