PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election that could put an end to deep political divisions and years of instability that have hampered the small NATO-member country on its route to joining the European Union. Some 542,000 voters were eligible to choose among 15 parties and coalitions fielding candidates on Sundays. The groups range from staunchly pro-Western to ones that are pro-Serbian and pro-Russian. Unlike in previous elections, when the focal point of campaigning was whether the country should be leaning toward the EU or closer to Serbia and Russia, the economy and living standards dominated the issues this time.

