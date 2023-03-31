PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Voters in small Montenegro go to the polls this weekend to choose their next president in a runoff between pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic and Jakov Milatovic, a newcomer supported by the shaky governing coalition with links to neighboring Serbia. Observers say that Milatovic, as a new face, stands a better chance of winning on Sunday than Djukanovic, who is credited with leading the Balkan nation to independence from Serbia and into NATO but whose long presence on Montenegro’s political scene has fueled a desire for change.

