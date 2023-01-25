By TERRY TANG and DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For decades, Monterey Park has been a haven for Asian immigrants seeking to maintain a strong cultural identity — and a culinary heaven for anybody near Los Angeles craving authentic Asian cuisine. Signs across the vibrant suburb are written in English and Chinese. Families raise bilingual children. And residents in their golden years enjoy karaoke and — as the outside world learned last week after a horrific mass shooting — ballroom dancing. That sense of peace was shattered after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others last Saturday during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Dance Ballroom. But while residents work through the trauma, the tragedy has only sharpened their feelings about what makes Monterey Park so special, and worth protecting.