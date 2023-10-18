MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Montpelier on Oct. 25.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Oregon/California Trail Center, located at 320 N. 4th Street.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke
  • Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
  • Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Department of Lands Division Administrator Michele Anderson
  • Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
  • Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo
  • Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills
  • Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes
  • Office of Species Conservation Administrator Mike Edmondson

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Montpelier,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bear Lake County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”  

