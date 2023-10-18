MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Montpelier on Oct. 25.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Oregon/California Trail Center, located at 320 N. 4th Street.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Lands Division Administrator Michele Anderson

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

Office of Species Conservation Administrator Mike Edmondson

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Montpelier,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bear Lake County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”