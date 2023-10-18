MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Montpelier on Oct. 25.
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Oregon/California Trail Center, located at 320 N. 4th Street.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Lands Division Administrator Michele Anderson
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
- Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes
- Office of Species Conservation Administrator Mike Edmondson
“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Montpelier,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bear Lake County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
