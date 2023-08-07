MONTPELIER, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A woman is reported missing out of Bear Lake County Monday night.

Christine Passey Parker is from Montpelier. The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s office confirmed the information and said the report came in Monday.

Parker was last seen Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. in Battle Mountain, Nevada. She drives a charcoal grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Idaho license plates.

If you see her or the truck, call your local police department immediately.