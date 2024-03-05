MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal company that operates the “Just for Laughs” comedy festival has canceled this year’s event as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy. The Canadian Press reported the development Tuesday. Groupe Juste pour rire inc. says in a news release that it is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The festival, known as the largest international comedy event of its kind, began in 1983. The company plans to continue operations in what it called a scaled-down format as it restructures, according to the report, adding that it hopes the festival will return in 2025.

By The Associated Press

