MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Phase three construction of the Snake River Gateways Project is continuing at Moose Landing in Grand Teton National Park. The project includes improved amenities, such as a two-vehicle boat ramp, boat landings, restrooms, expanded parking areas, bench seating and interactive educational displays for people of all abilities.

The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve access along the Snake River. The Foundation has raised $7.5 million to support these renewal efforts. When combined with $6.85 million from the National Park Service, private philanthropy has provided a margin of excellence that would not be possible otherwise.

Starting Oct. 2, the entire Moose Landing area (including the boat ramp) will close to finalize construction and will remain closed until spring of 2024. The entire Snake River Gateways Project is expected to be fully completed in fall of 2024. Boaters considering putting in at Deadmans Bar upstream of Moose Landing will not have an available take-out for 37 river miles as Moose Landing and the Wilson Boat Ramp are both closed. Please consider two alternative river floats in the park: Jackson Lake Dam to Pacific Creek Landing and Pacific Creek to Deadmans Bar.

The Snake River Gateways Project was initiated in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the 10th anniversary of the wild and scenic designation of portions of the Snake River. The Snake River Gateways Project improvements include enhancing access points along the river in Grand Teton National Park like Moose Landing, Pacific Creek Landing, completed in 2021 and the enhancements at Jackson Lake Dam, completed last year.