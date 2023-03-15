LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Clashes have persisted for a second day in Pakistan as police are trying to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. Khan remained under siege on Wednesday, a day after more than a hundred officers and scores of Khan supporters were injured in the violence. Police arrived to arrest Khan for failing to appear in court on graft charges, which triggered nationwide protests from Khan’s party. He is charged with illegally selling state gifts he had received while premier and concealing assets. That’s only one in a string of cases against him. He claims the charges are a plot by his successor’s administration to discredit him.

By BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

