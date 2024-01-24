TOKYO (AP) — Weather officials in Japan predicted more heavy snow Thursday, a day after nearly 800 vehicles were trapped for fours on an expressway in central Japan. The 6-kilometer traffic jam happened after two trailers got stuck in the snow. Soldiers were called in Wednesday to clear the snow. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said as much as 60 centimeters of snow could fall in the Tohoku region through Friday, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, with heavy snow also expected on the northern island of Hokkaido and in other areas. The traffic jam occurred on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu prefecture. Two children in a stranded vehicle became sick and were taken to a hospital, Kyodo reported.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.